Two men facing prostitution charges in Toledo

Sean Turvey, left, and Jakeb Hinson are facing prostitution charges after being arrested on Saturday, Feb. 13.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are facing prostitution charges after a woman said they forced her to take drugs and engage in sexual acts with other men for money.

Sean Turvey, 43, of Erie, Mich., and Jakeb Hinson, 21, of Toledo, were arrested and charged on Saturday.

Toledo Police officers were sent to the 5500 block of Christopher Court for a safety check. An 18-year-old woman ran out of the apartment and accused Turvey of controlling her actions and accepting money from other men to have her perform sexual acts.

Hinson told police he was acting as protection for the woman and witnessed Turvey receive money for the woman’s sexual acts.

The townhouse was cleared by police. No other victims were listed in police or court documents.

