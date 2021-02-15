Two men steal dirt bike early Sunday after pulling gun on victim

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was uninjured after a suspect pulled a gun on him while taking his dirt bike early Sunday morning.

The victim told police he rode his dirt bike to a carryout at Earl and Rogers around 12:45 a.m. When he went to leave, two white men approached him and tried to shove the victim off his bike. He fought back, but one man pulled a gun and pointed it at the victim, who got off the bike. One of the suspects rode away on the bike.

The stolen dirt bike is a red-and-white Honda. One suspect was described as wearing dark clothing with gold teeth. The other suspect was wearing dark clothing with tattoos on his face.

Toledo Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.