VProject hosting interfaith summit on COVID-19 vaccine

V Project
V Project(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Interfaith Summit will be held Tuesday evening, hosted by the VProject to help inform northwest Ohio on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The virtual summit runs from 7-8 p.m. and can be accessed at this link.

Local faith leaders and a panel of health experts will answer questions about the vaccine, presenting accurate information about the vaccine, and addressing vaccine concerns within the community.

Religious leaders participating:

  • Stephen Rothschild, Executive Director, Jewish Federation and Foundation of Greater Toledo
  • Ahmad Deeb, Imam and Director of Religious Affairs, Islamic Center of Greater Toledo
  • Reverend Monsignor William J. Kubacki, VG, Toledo Diocese
  • Dr. Calvin Sweeney, Tabernacle Church
  • Ben Snyder, Lead Pastor, CedarCreek Church

Panelists:

  • Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, Mayor of Toledo
  • Ben Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner
  • Dr. Anthony Armstrong, Mercy Health

