VProject hosting interfaith summit on COVID-19 vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Interfaith Summit will be held Tuesday evening, hosted by the VProject to help inform northwest Ohio on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The virtual summit runs from 7-8 p.m. and can be accessed at this link.

Local faith leaders and a panel of health experts will answer questions about the vaccine, presenting accurate information about the vaccine, and addressing vaccine concerns within the community.

Religious leaders participating:

Stephen Rothschild, Executive Director, Jewish Federation and Foundation of Greater Toledo

Ahmad Deeb, Imam and Director of Religious Affairs, Islamic Center of Greater Toledo

Reverend Monsignor William J. Kubacki, VG, Toledo Diocese

Dr. Calvin Sweeney, Tabernacle Church

Ben Snyder, Lead Pastor, CedarCreek Church

Panelists:

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, Mayor of Toledo

Ben Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner

Dr. Anthony Armstrong, Mercy Health

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.