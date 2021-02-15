VProject hosting interfaith summit on COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Interfaith Summit will be held Tuesday evening, hosted by the VProject to help inform northwest Ohio on the COVID-19 vaccine.
The virtual summit runs from 7-8 p.m. and can be accessed at this link.
Local faith leaders and a panel of health experts will answer questions about the vaccine, presenting accurate information about the vaccine, and addressing vaccine concerns within the community.
Religious leaders participating:
- Stephen Rothschild, Executive Director, Jewish Federation and Foundation of Greater Toledo
- Ahmad Deeb, Imam and Director of Religious Affairs, Islamic Center of Greater Toledo
- Reverend Monsignor William J. Kubacki, VG, Toledo Diocese
- Dr. Calvin Sweeney, Tabernacle Church
- Ben Snyder, Lead Pastor, CedarCreek Church
Panelists:
- Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, Mayor of Toledo
- Ben Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner
- Dr. Anthony Armstrong, Mercy Health
