Winter storms mean long hours for plow drivers

By Kayla Molander
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Area plow drivers got to work early this morning to make sure the roads were clear for us to drive.

“It was pretty bad this morning, but we worked through it,” says Avon Harris.

Harris works for a local landscaper. It’s February, so that means he and other private snow removal workers will spend a lot of time out in the cold.

“I enjoy the snow. Sure do. That’s all we do, blow snow. It’s fun, you know. I just like being out in it.,” says Harris, laughing.

With more snow expected to fall over the next few days, plow drivers anticipate putting in extra hours clearing parking lots, sidewalks, and other private property. Usually during a major snowfall, Harris starts work at three in the morning to make sure walkways are cleared before the start of business.

“We’ll work about twenty hours a day... Go home, get some rest about four or five hours, come back out,” says Harris.

It may sound like a lot of work, but after a mild winter, it’s welcome.

“I’m glad it did snow, so I can make some money,” says Harris, laughing.

