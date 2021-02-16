Behind-the-scenes look at Indian Creek Zoo’s snow day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cleaning up after one of the biggest snowstorms on record is a big job. It’s an even bigger job when you are caring for hundreds of animals. The Indian Creek Zoo is home to more than 400 animals, and all this snow certainly adds another layer to their care. But it is truly a labor of love for the owners and their staff.

The owners and a team of people, make sure all the animals have what they need every day of the year. However, the major snowstorm certainly changes the daily routine just a bit at the 42-acre Lambertville zoo. There are extra food and water checks, as well as plenty of plowing and shoveling.

The animals all get custom meals that are designed to help keep them warm and healthy this time of year. There’s also an automatic watering system that provides access to fresh, heated water at all times.

Many of the animals are inside, but there are a number of others that enjoy the winter weather. Owner Joe Garverick says some of them may surprise you.

“The Bactrian camels, the camels with two humps, come from Mongolia where it can be well below zero. They are well-equipped for this weather,” says Garverick. “Even the Dromedary, or one-hump camels, love to roll in the snow. About half our animals are outside all the time. They all have proper food, fresh water, and adequate shelter available at all times. Everything we do here is for the animals. Our primates, birds, and giraffes are among the animals that are inside for the winter. The giraffes cannot come outside unless it is at least 50 degrees. That’s another extra check we do every day. Making sure their heat is appropriate in their building. This zoo is a lot of work, but we love every minute of it.”

Indian Creek is closed for the season but will open back up on April 1st. There are some exciting new projects that will be unveiled this year, including an elevated causeway.

