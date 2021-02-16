City of Toledo employs private contractors to clear side streets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has all hands on deck for the snow storm. With up to a foot of snow expected, the city is bringing in extra resources to tackle the job of clearing every street. Right now there are 55 employees with Streets, bridges and harbor working 12-hour shifts. In fact, those employees have been on the longer shifts for nearly two weeks due to multiple previous rounds of snowfall, clean-up and pretreating for the latest storm system.

With a large amount of snow expected, keeping the roads clear is a big job. The city of Toledo water division employees are lending a hand. Monday night at 10:00, additional staff will be added to help with snow removal. The city of Toledo clears roads in phases, prioritizing the busiest routes first and then working the way down into the neighborhoods.

According to a city spokesperson, when the snowfall level peaks 5 inches, private contractors are called in to help. Tonight, private contractors will be focusing on clearing neighborhoods so that all roads are passable. A spokesperson for the city says it is a big job, one that will take time.

“Please be patient with us. Like all cities who experience this kind of snowfall, our employees are doing the best we are clearing roads as quickly as we can and making sure they are treated and really safety first. We advise everyone to drive slowly, drive carefully and if you don’t have to go out, please don’t. Please let us do our jobs and clear the roads as quickly as we can,” says Ignazio Messina, spokesperson for the City of Toledo.

