Fathers and sons tag-team snowstorm

Level 3 snow emergencies mean school days off, bringing fathers and sons together outside
Genoa families come together during Level 3 snowstorm
Genoa families come together during Level 3 snowstorm(Ashley Bornancin)
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kevin Ludwig and his son, Kevin Jr. have been plowing early Tuesday morning. It all started when Ludwig got home from his overnight shift in Perrysburg.

“He really enjoys it. Me, not so much anymore,” the Genoa resident said. “But he has a ball running the snowblower. He’d rather do that than a shovel.”

The work didn’t stop when the Ludwigs got home, either. After 19 miles of clear roads, his truck got stuck in the alley.

“So I went inside and got my son up and we got the truck shoveled out, and he’s doing the snow blowing and now he’s cleaning up with the shovel,” Ludwig said.

But they’re not complaining.

“It’s kind of back in childhood days. It seems like we haven’t had many days like this recently anyhow. Love the snow, I love the winter. But it’s enough now. Time for spring,” Ludwig said.

And the Ludwigs aren’t the only father-son team taking to the streets. Across the way are the Everhardts, who don’t plan on stopping.

“I mean it’s a lot of manual labor, it depends on where it’s at. If it’s like sidewalks and stuff, you can’t really get the plow in there or anything so you’re doing it with a snowplow or shovel or whatever it is. But most of the big areas we can do with a plow,” said high school senior Johnathan Everhardt.

On days off school, Everhardt helps his dad with the family business in genoa, Everhardt Snow Removal.

When he’s not at his aviation program with TPS, Jonathan enjoys the one on one time with his dad. He’s one of four sons.

Both families prove quality time -- even in a snowstorm -- really is priceless.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

