Advertisement

Feb. 16, 2021: Ross Ellet’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Snow will come to an end this morning, but blowing and drifting is still expected through the day.
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Snow tapering off early this morning, then cloudy, windy and cold. Highs in the teens with wind chills near or below 0. Blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions likely through the day. TONIGHT: Clearing skies and calm winds. Low -8. WEDNESDAY: Cold in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. High 18.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
13abc First Warning Storm Tracker
Winter storm brings snow, wind to Northwest Ohio
Point Place shooting. Feb. 15, 2021.
One person dead after self-inflicted gunshot in Point Place
Sean Turvey, left, and Jakeb Hinson are facing prostitution charges after being arrested on...
Two men facing prostitution charges in Toledo
One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty

Latest News

Feb. 16, 2021: Ross Ellet's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Feb. 16, 2021: Ross Ellet's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Feb. 16, 2021: Ross' Tuesday Morning Forecast
Feb. 16, 2021: Ross' Tuesday Morning Forecast
2/15/21: Jay Berschback and Dan Smith 11pm Forecast
2/15/21: Jay Berschback and Dan Smith 11pm Forecast
2/15/21: Jay Berschback and Dan Smith 11pm Forecast
2/15/21: Jay Berschback and Dan Smith 11pm Forecast