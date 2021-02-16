Feb. 16, 2021: Ross Ellet’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
Snow will come to an end this morning, but blowing and drifting is still expected through the day.
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TUESDAY: Snow tapering off early this morning, then cloudy, windy and cold. Highs in the teens with wind chills near or below 0. Blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions likely through the day. TONIGHT: Clearing skies and calm winds. Low -8. WEDNESDAY: Cold in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. High 18.