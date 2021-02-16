Finally some positive COVID news?

Advertisement

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio is reporting around 12% of the state’s population is now vaccinated against COVID. While that seems low, it is actually a very significant step in getting the virus under control.

The majority of people vaccinated are 65 and older, and that’s where the largest number of COVID cases are and the largest amount of serious illness that requires hospitalization and even results in death.

Doctors say if we can get that part of our population protected, we can make the biggest impact on the overall impact of COVID.

Dr. John McBride says he compares it to the chickenpox vaccine. We vaccinated and protected kids who were the most vulnerable to the disease and by doing so shut down its path to making people sick.

“The age group 65 and above is really responsible for about 85 percent of COVID illness, so once you vaccinate that say 10-15% of the population you’ve removed 85% of serious COVID illness,” Dr. McBride said. “That’s not to say other people can’t get it. It’s not to say it can’t be bad for other people, but you’ve hit a huge percent of serious COVID illness once you vaccinate ages 65 and up.”

You’ll often hear that the country is aiming for 70% herd immunity so people can get back to some sense of normalcy. Dr. McBride said, “Happily if you can get that 70% herd immunity within the group that’s actually responsible for a lot of the illness then it’s going to work that way as well.”

Another good sign McBride says is that cases of COVID are continuing to go down despite some very concerning variants of the virus that are spreading throughout the US.

