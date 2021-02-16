Advertisement

Hasbro scraps Gina Carano ‘Mandalorian’ action figures

Hasbro has scrapped plans to make more Cara Dune action figures.
Hasbro has scrapped plans to make more Cara Dune action figures.(Source: Hasbro via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gina Carano being fired from “The Mandalorian” is also bringing an end to her Cara Dune action figures.

The Disney+ Star Wars toys were popular, selling out shortly after they were released last year.

Now, toy maker Hasbro has scrapped plans to make any more of the action figures.

Carano’s character on “The Mandalorian” was an instant fan favorite, but the mixed martial artist-turned-actress was fired last Wednesday over social media posts which many considered offensive.

Carano has refused to apologize and plans to develop a movie project with the help of conservative website The Daily Wire.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
13abc First Warning Storm Tracker
Winter storm brings snow, wind to Northwest Ohio
Point Place shooting. Feb. 15, 2021.
One person dead after self-inflicted gunshot in Point Place
Sean Turvey, left, and Jakeb Hinson are facing prostitution charges after being arrested on...
Two men facing prostitution charges in Toledo
One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty

Latest News

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says that represents a 57% increase from when Biden took...
Biden administration increasing vaccine supplies
The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has experienced a burst of popularity recently.
Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50,000 for first time
Snowplows work to clear the road during a winter storm on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma...
Winter’s wrath: Bitter cold, no power and a deadly tornado
White House press briefing on increasing vaccine supply
As an historic blast of Artic air spreads across much of the U.S., the Red Cross is urging...
Tips to stay safe during severe winter weather