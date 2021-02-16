Advertisement

Man dies after being struck by car while plowing driveway

police lights
police lights(AP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A person plowing his driveway with an ATV on Tuesday morning is dead after he failed to yield to a car traveling on Bradner Rd. in Wood County.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was called out to the 23000 block of Bradner Rd. in Troy Township around 8:20 a.m. Edwardo Torres II, 48, was plowing his driveway on an ATV when he drove into the path of a BMW SUV.

Torres was struck by the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
13abc First Warning Storm Tracker
Winter storm brings snow, wind to Northwest Ohio
Point Place shooting. Feb. 15, 2021.
One person dead after self-inflicted gunshot in Point Place
Sean Turvey, left, and Jakeb Hinson are facing prostitution charges after being arrested on...
Two men facing prostitution charges in Toledo
One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty

Latest News

Concern and frustration coming from one local hospital in Owosso Monday night. That’s after...
Finally some positive COVID news?
Genoa families come together during Level 3 snowstorm
Fathers and sons tag-team snowstorm
Toledo received 12.4 inches of snow, the fifth most snowfall on record.
Storm drops near-record levels of snow on northwest Ohio
Josh Croup gives an update on road conditions along the turnpike in Perrysburg.
Road conditions worsen during winter storm