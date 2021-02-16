Man dies after being struck by car while plowing driveway

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A person plowing his driveway with an ATV on Tuesday morning is dead after he failed to yield to a car traveling on Bradner Rd. in Wood County.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was called out to the 23000 block of Bradner Rd. in Troy Township around 8:20 a.m. Edwardo Torres II, 48, was plowing his driveway on an ATV when he drove into the path of a BMW SUV.

Torres was struck by the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.