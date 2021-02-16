Advertisement

Ohio working with providers for state’s centralized COVID vaccine website

(none)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Tuesday that the state’s centralized COVID vaccine website has been developed, and is now seeking to partner with providers.

While a federal site is being developed, most states opted to create their own. The idea is to have one landing page for everyone in Ohio to visit in order to schedule a vaccination time, with the website doing the work to coordinate with providers in the patient’s area.

Earlier this month, DeWine had said he hoped to have the website running by mid-February. While the site is operational from a technical standpoint, coordination between the providers, as well as actually launching the site and marketing it remain on the state’s to-do list.

