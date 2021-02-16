Snow storm slows paczki sales

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year, Fat Tuesday is a bust for area bakeries. After a large snowstorm hit the Toledo area, many bakeries had to make a choice: remain closed or chance opening, knowing there would be fewer customers.

In South Toledo, Wixey’s Bakery decided to open its doors for the annual holiday sale. The owners typically spend weeks preparing for the massive process of baking hundreds of the powdered sugar treats. This year, plans were in the works but when they heard about the forecasted snow totals topping a foot, they scaled back slightly.

Tuesday afternoon there were still dozens of paczki available and with a large supply, the owners decided to pay it forward, offering a dozen paczki for free to essential workers in healthcare and those employees responsible for clearing snow.

Co-owner, Brian Wixey, says they will take a loss but he is happy to help the community that is working tirelessly to keep us safe.

Across town, Strachn’s Bakery on Holland Sylvania Avenue was empty. Each potential customer quickly realizing the bakery was closed. Doug Strachn says baking happens daily so they needed to decide early if they would open. With employees arriving at 2:00 in the morning, he decided it was best to keep every safe at home.

Instead, the bakery is moving the annual sale making Fat Tuesday “Fat Wednesday” this year. The bakery plans on making all of the favorite flavors overnight and will be open bright and early for anyone still looking for the decadent once-a-year treat.

