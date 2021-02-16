Toledo man inquires about Purple Heart after being wounded in Korea

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man’s service to our country left him injured by a piece of shrapnel he can still feel today. However, that injury was never recognized by the military with a Purple Heart.

So why was Clarence Didion never honored?

“It was hell, I’ll tell ya,” said Didion.

Didion says he still dreams about his time in Korea serving with the US Army as an infantryman. One night in 1951, stationed in an outpost, his whole life changed.

“Next thing I know this guy jumps right up and throws a hand grenade. Of course, I shot him down right fast. I started to crawl away because there was a hand grenade lying there. I didn’t get far. It went off and my legs went right up into the air,” said Didion.

After getting to a hospital, he was transferred to Japan for treatment. Because it was close to nerves, Didion says the shrapnel was never removed.

“I can feel it. It’s that close to the skin,” said Didion.

His family received a telegram documenting the injury, it was even written up in this Toledo Blade article from 1951, but one thing he never got was a Purple Heart for his service, typically awarded to anyone killed or wounded as a result of enemy action. He’s always wondered why he didn’t get one.

“I don’t know. It’s been so long. I earned it though. I earned it,” said Didion.

Part of the problem is records. Didion’s records were lost in a 1973 fire at a Veterans’ Records Center in Saint Louis.

The now 92-year-old does have quite a bit of documentation on his own but so far hasn’t been able to connect with the right people to once and for all decide if his service, which left him with a lifelong injury, deserves a Purple Heart.

“It would be something I deserve. Glad to get it,” said Didion.

13abc has reached out to the Army’s Department of Public Affairs and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur’s office to look into his case. We’ll keep you posted with what we learn.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.