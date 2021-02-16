Storm drops near-record levels of snow on northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was a historic snowfall for Toledo overnight, with 12.4 inches falling according to the National Weather Service. That total puts it as the fifth largest snowstorm on record.

The snowfall total plus the existing snow on the ground pushes the total to 17 inches, the third-highest snow depth on record.

**Breaking** The National Weather Service says 12.4" of snow fell in Toledo. That makes this the 5th largest snowstorm on record, but there is now more snow on the ground than any time since 1978. 17" of snow covers the grass, that is the 3rd highest amount on record. pic.twitter.com/L3PhOe6pzo — Ross Ellet (@RossElletWX) February 16, 2021

High pressure and clearing with calm winds will usher in some more near records tonight, with temperatures plummeting to -8 degrees in Toledo.

Brrrr....Please protect those pets and pipes tonight! The coldest air in 2 years is likely overnight with near record lows. Actual temperatures could approach -10 in a few spots. pic.twitter.com/hvYTXRDIZW — Ross Ellet (@RossElletWX) February 16, 2021

