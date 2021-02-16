Storm drops near-record levels of snow on northwest Ohio
The total is the fifth largest snowstorm in Toledo history
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was a historic snowfall for Toledo overnight, with 12.4 inches falling according to the National Weather Service. That total puts it as the fifth largest snowstorm on record.
The snowfall total plus the existing snow on the ground pushes the total to 17 inches, the third-highest snow depth on record.
High pressure and clearing with calm winds will usher in some more near records tonight, with temperatures plummeting to -8 degrees in Toledo.
