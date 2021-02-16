One person dead after self-inflicted gunshot in Point Place
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and another seriously injured after a shooting Monday night in Point Place.
Police were called to a residence in the 2600 block of 106th Street around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they forced entry into the home, at which point one person shot himself. He was pronounced dead.
A second victim was found suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital. Her current condition is unknown.
A third person in the house was unharmed.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
