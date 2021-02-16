US-led coalition: Rocket attack in Iraq killed contractor

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security and coalition officials say a U.S.-led coalition contractor was killed and an unspecified number of other civilians were wounded when more than a dozen rockets struck outside an airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq.

The projectiles hit in areas between the civilian international airport in the city of Irbil in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting U.S. troops late Monday.

A little-known Shiite militant group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-Dam, Arabic for Guardians of Blood Brigade, claimed responsibility for the attack.

U.S. Army Col. Wayne Marotto said a civilian contractor with the coalition who was not a U.S. citizen was killed.

