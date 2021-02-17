2020 The Lost Year: Student-athletes rise above pandemic challenges, earn scholarships

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many student-athletes in Ohio lost a season in 2020 because of the pandemic.

On March 10, the Ohio High School Athletic Association decided to limit spectators. Two days later, the OHSAA canceled spring sports. The man who made the call after following the recommendation of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine would later lose his job. The now-former Executive Director of the OHSAA, Jerry Snodgrass says it was a hard decision to make but he was following the science and the experts.

“I don’t think there is anybody who wanted sports to return and continue more than me,” he says. “It was my job, my livelihood.”

Student-athletes have had to scramble under stress. Anthony Hauser, a senior at Whitmer High School, plays football and runs track. He tells 13abc he was concerned for his future.

“Can I go to college? Am I going to have a season?” he asks. “Senior year has been my dream since I was young, I was so worried.”

Anthony did manage to get a college offer from Trine University after Whitmer played six football games during the season. He says he doesn’t think the offer would have come if they hadn’t had at least that much of a season.

Waite High School senior Brayden Fulkhert took a different route for his senior season. After the district canceled all sports, his trainer at Pro Day Performance encouraged him to transfer to Northwood. Northwood was able to make the playoffs this season and Brayden earned a football scholarship to Hocking College.

Both athletes say Pro Day Performance was their safe haven during the pandemic, but owner Dorian Hooker says keeping kids encouraged during the pandemic was tough.

“We go by this motto here: it’s supposed to hurt, and sometimes in life there are things that we go through that aren’t going to feel good,” he says. “We use this mantra not only in terms of physical but in the mental and emotional parts of things in life. That sometimes it’s supposed to hurt.”

For Jerry Snodgrass, the pain isn’t regret, but he feels for all of the Ohio athletes that lost an opportunity because of the pandemic.

“I wish we wouldn’t have had to cancel the spring seasons but the resolve I have for that is: I wouldn’t have done it different,” he says. “I commend our coaches, administrators, our schools for getting kids to adapt to it and understand it. I am a former teacher and administrator they do a wonderful job of that.”

Adapting is the key for athletes who are determined to not let their sports dreams die in 2020.

