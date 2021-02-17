Advertisement

2020 The Lost Year: Student-athletes rise above pandemic challenges, earn scholarships

Adapting is the key for athletes who are determined to not let their sports dreams die in 2020.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many student-athletes in Ohio lost a season in 2020 because of the pandemic.

On March 10, the Ohio High School Athletic Association decided to limit spectators. Two days later, the OHSAA canceled spring sports. The man who made the call after following the recommendation of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine would later lose his job. The now-former Executive Director of the OHSAA, Jerry Snodgrass says it was a hard decision to make but he was following the science and the experts.

“I don’t think there is anybody who wanted sports to return and continue more than me,” he says. “It was my job, my livelihood.”

Student-athletes have had to scramble under stress. Anthony Hauser, a senior at Whitmer High School, plays football and runs track. He tells 13abc he was concerned for his future.

“Can I go to college? Am I going to have a season?” he asks. “Senior year has been my dream since I was young, I was so worried.”

Anthony did manage to get a college offer from Trine University after Whitmer played six football games during the season. He says he doesn’t think the offer would have come if they hadn’t had at least that much of a season.

Waite High School senior Brayden Fulkhert took a different route for his senior season. After the district canceled all sports, his trainer at Pro Day Performance encouraged him to transfer to Northwood. Northwood was able to make the playoffs this season and Brayden earned a football scholarship to Hocking College.

Both athletes say Pro Day Performance was their safe haven during the pandemic, but owner Dorian Hooker says keeping kids encouraged during the pandemic was tough.

“We go by this motto here: it’s supposed to hurt, and sometimes in life there are things that we go through that aren’t going to feel good,” he says. “We use this mantra not only in terms of physical but in the mental and emotional parts of things in life. That sometimes it’s supposed to hurt.”

For Jerry Snodgrass, the pain isn’t regret, but he feels for all of the Ohio athletes that lost an opportunity because of the pandemic.

“I wish we wouldn’t have had to cancel the spring seasons but the resolve I have for that is: I wouldn’t have done it different,” he says. “I commend our coaches, administrators, our schools for getting kids to adapt to it and understand it. I am a former teacher and administrator they do a wonderful job of that.”

Adapting is the key for athletes who are determined to not let their sports dreams die in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Toledo is reaching near-record snowfall amounts.
Storm drops near-record levels of snow on northwest Ohio
13abc First Warning Storm Tracker
Winter storm brings snow, wind to Northwest Ohio
Point Place shooting. Feb. 15, 2021.
One person dead after self-inflicted gunshot in Point Place
Man shoots woman, himself in Point Place
‘He had his demons’: Family speaks out after man shoots woman, himself

Latest News

Former OHSAA executive director Jerry Snodgrass speaks.
The Lost Year: Former OHSAA Executive Director speaks out
Class of 2021: What's next?
The Lost Year: Gift of Free College
How the pandemic could impact future scholarships for high school seniors
2020 the Lost Year: Scott graduates’ free college came virtually freshman year
The Lost Year: Getting into College
The Lost Year: Getting into College