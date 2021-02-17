Alarming uptick in COVID complication in children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is an unsettling uptick in the number of children with a dangerous COVID complication in Toledo. It’s called multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, and also known as MISC.

It causes inflammation in major organs like the brain, heart, lungs, and other organs. It’s considered post-viral, meaning it develops after COVID symptoms subside.

According to the CDC, there have been just over 2,060 reported cases with 30 deaths.

However, there is a reported surge in these cases nationwide with children presenting sicker when they arrive at the hospital.

There are some theories why such as the possibility of a new variant or that the children have multiple exposures to COVID. There doesn’t appear to be any common pre-disposition to the complication, like obesity or asthma.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.