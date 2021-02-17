Advertisement

City of Toledo, Red Cross holding eighth annual Michael D. Collins blood drive

The American Red Cross said it needs more convalescent plasma donations.
The American Red Cross said it needs more convalescent plasma donations.(Max Cotton)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is sponsoring the seventh annual American Red Cross honoring the life of former mayor Michael D. Collins.

The drive will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association hall, 1947 Franklin Ave.

Sign up at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code MAYORCOLLINS or call 800-733-2767 for an appointment.

