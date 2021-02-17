City of Toledo, Red Cross holding eighth annual Michael D. Collins blood drive
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is sponsoring the seventh annual American Red Cross honoring the life of former mayor Michael D. Collins.
The drive will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association hall, 1947 Franklin Ave.
Sign up at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code MAYORCOLLINS or call 800-733-2767 for an appointment.
