City of Toledo, Red Cross holding eighth annual Michael D. Collins blood drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is sponsoring the seventh annual American Red Cross honoring the life of former mayor Michael D. Collins.

The drive will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association hall, 1947 Franklin Ave.

Sign up at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code MAYORCOLLINS or call 800-733-2767 for an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.