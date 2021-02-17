Community rolls up sleeves for Mayor D. Michael Collins Memorial Blood Drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rather than rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine, dozens across Lucas County were helping save lives through blood donation Wednesday. It was all part of the 2021 Mayor D. Michael Collins Memorial Blood Drive, which took place at the Toledo Police Patrolmans’ Association on Franklin Ave.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz were among the donors, along with other police officers and members of the community.

“Just in honor of him I make it a point to come every year,” says Mayor Kapszukiewicz. “Beyond that, it’s just always important to give blood.”

We spoke with TPD Chief Kral, who adds that blood donations are more important than ever as we navigate COVID-19.

“We’re going through the worst global pandemic in 100 years,” states Chief Kral. “With everything that’s been going on, I think it’s a good gesture that we donate blood for people who need it.”

Former Mayor Collins dedicated much of his life to serving the community: from joining the U.S. Marines, to serving as a Toledo Police officer, and joining Toledo City Council. He served as Mayor of Toledo from 2014 until his passing in February 2015.

