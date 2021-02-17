Advertisement

February 17th Weather Forecast

More Cold & Snow
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Brrrr! It is the coldest morning start in more than 2 years with temperatures well below 0. After a little sunshine today highs will warm up into the middle teens with more clouds late afternoon. Light snow is likely on Thursday with about 1-2″ of accumulation late Thursday into Thursday night. There is a chance some of the snow may mix with freezing mist or drizzle late Thursday night. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the middle 20s. Saturday goes back into the teens for highs before a warm up arrives next week. More snow is likely Sunday night, but after two and a half weeks, temperatures go above freezing by Monday & Tuesday.

