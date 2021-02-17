Good Samaritans shovel out residents in need at no cost

DELTA & TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While most kids play 8th graders from Pike Delta York Middle School are spending their snow day, lending a helping hand.

“A lot of these people that we help have done a lot for our country, a lot of them are veterans that we help,” said Conner Sintobin. “A lot of the elderly have been in the workforce for a long time so it’s our turn to now give back.”

Sintobin was joined by his Pike Middle School wrestling teammates Hunter St. John and James Bork, as well as friend Zachary Bower. The teenagers used their strength and willingness to work as a team to shovel all across the Village of Delta. The boys explain tips are appreciated for their hard work but they say it’s not all about the money, it’s about helping those needing it most.

Since this winters first snowfall Zachary Bower, Hunter St. John, Conner Sintobin, and James Bork have traveled across the Village of Delta to aid anyone in need with snow shoveling. (Jack Bassett)

“Everyone is really appreciative that we’re out here,” said Sintobin. “I mean nobody wants to shovel snow right now, especially when It’s like 10 degrees.”

“Today there’s a lot of snow but we’ll survive it,” said senior Katherine Matheney.

In Toledo, for over 50 years 95-year-old Katherine Matheney has called her cozy blue house home. Due to her age, Matheney says she’s unable to remove all the snow surrounding her residence.

“I really can’t do it anymore,” said Matheney. “I would be doing it, I used to, but now I can’t.”

Tuesday morning Matheney was blessed with the kindness of strangers when a plow truck made a surprise visit to her home.

“Neighbors, helping neighbors that’s my philosophy,” said Brad McClure.

“When I get old I want someone doing it for me too,” said Dakota Hahenlen.

Since 2 a.m. Tuesday morning Brad McClure and Dakota Hahenlen of Toledo have been using their truck and shovel to dig out the homes of elderly toledo residents, including the driveway, sidewalk, and steps of Katherine Matheney.

“50 years of being here I am forever thankful,” said Matheney. “I appreciate it because it’s very seldom you have anything like this.”

The duo of McClure and Hahenlen told 13abc that working in the snow is cold, miserable, hard work but doing so makes their streets a much sweeter place.

Brad McClure is Dakota Hahenlen's father in law and he says he hopes to see his son in law carry on his tradition of helping out others (Jack Bassett)

“If other plow drivers could see this and do the same things in their neighborhoods it would make Toledo a little bit better,” said McClure.

Regardless of age, town, or mode of snow removal, those in action today say the look on the faces of those they help is the best form of payment.

“It’s a blessing in disguise,” said McClure. “A blessing in disguise for those who don’t know how great it is to help.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.