Advertisement

‘He had his demons’: Family speaks out after man shoots woman, himself

By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 65-year-old man shot a woman before turning the gun on himself Monday night in Point Place, according to Toledo Police.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2600 block of 106th Street around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they forced entry into the home, at which point one person, identified as Frank Degg, shot himself. Degg was pronounced dead.

A second victim, identified by police as Danielle Derbeck, was found suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. Derbeck was taken to a local hospital and police say she is expected to survive.

A third person, named by police as Cynthia Frost, was also in the house and was unharmed.

Degg’s family members tell 13abc he and Frost were in a relationship for about two years.

“He has his demons, but he was a good guy,” said Flo Degg Hoyt, Frank’s sister. “He had rage and I know he was in therapy and it wasn’t working.”

Hoyt said her brother was getting professional help for his depression and other issues he was struggling with since he was a boy.

“When he was younger he was molested by one of the priests at our church in the Point,” said Hoyt. “I don’t think he recovered from that.”

“He was always a great father to me and my sisters,” said Adam Degg, Frank’s son. “We always had our ups and downs as family’s do, but he was always there for us.”

Degg hopes that the tragic loss of his father will serve as a reminder to others to check on their loved one who are suffering from depression and other mental illness.

“If you feel someone is depressed or struggling in life, reach out and help them.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Toledo received 12.4 inches of snow, the fifth most snowfall on record.
Storm drops near-record levels of snow on northwest Ohio
13abc First Warning Storm Tracker
Winter storm brings snow, wind to Northwest Ohio
Point Place shooting. Feb. 15, 2021.
One person dead after self-inflicted gunshot in Point Place
police lights
Man dies after being struck by car while plowing driveway

Latest News

A parking lot at Quail Ridge Apartments in Maumee
Removing snow for renters
Local faith leaders gathered Tuesday night to promote the COVID-19 vaccine's effectiveness and...
Toledo faith leaders promote COVID vaccine
Toledo faith leaders promote COVID-19 vaccine
Northwest Ohio locals are lending a helping hand to those trapped indoors by offering free snow...
Good Samaritans shovel out residents in need at no cost