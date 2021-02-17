Heatherdowns bank robber sentenced to two years in prison

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Marysville man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for robbing the Huntington Bank on Heatherdowns in June.

James Eickemeyer, 42, was sentenced to 48 months in jail, three years of supervised release, and to pay back $1,580 in restitution.

Eickemeyer entered the bank on June 24, presenting the teller with a note demanding money while brandishing a black firearm. The teller gave the suspect nearly $1,600 in cash, and he fled the scene.

He was caught the next day.

