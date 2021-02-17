Advertisement

Heatherdowns bank robber sentenced to two years in prison

James Eickemeyer
James Eickemeyer (WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Marysville man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for robbing the Huntington Bank on Heatherdowns in June.

James Eickemeyer, 42, was sentenced to 48 months in jail, three years of supervised release, and to pay back $1,580 in restitution.

Eickemeyer entered the bank on June 24, presenting the teller with a note demanding money while brandishing a black firearm. The teller gave the suspect nearly $1,600 in cash, and he fled the scene.

He was caught the next day.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Toledo is reaching near-record snowfall amounts.
Storm drops near-record levels of snow on northwest Ohio
13abc First Warning Storm Tracker
Winter storm brings snow, wind to Northwest Ohio
Point Place shooting. Feb. 15, 2021.
One person dead after self-inflicted gunshot in Point Place
Man shoots woman, himself in Point Place
‘He had his demons’: Family speaks out after man shoots woman, himself

Latest News

Toledo names leader of new initiative to reduce gun violence
Toledo names leader of new initiative to reduce gun violence
If the weight of the snow is causing your roof to sag, you may want to brush it off by using an...
Snow buildup can damage your roof or clog vents
It's annual Fashion show that supports cancer patients will be virtual this year
The Victory Center celebrates 25 years of service
Nurse named Healthcare Worker of the Year
Nurse named Healthcare Worker of the Year
Mayor D. Michael Collins Memorial Blood Drive