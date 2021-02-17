Local man helps save a life while he’s working on a water leak in Northwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are a lot of unsung heroes in this community. People who go above and beyond for others, and every week we honor one of them. This week we share the story of a man who volunteers with several small Wood County fire departments. He ended up answering a desperate call for help while he was at his day job.

Josh Nutter works for the Northwestern Water and Sewer District. He’s also a volunteer firefighter and Emergency Medical Responder with three departments. In early January, both his jobs came together. While Josh and others were fixing a water leak in Northwood, a woman approached one of the workers frantically asking for help with a man who was suffering from a medical emergency. That worker from The District knew Josh is a First Responder, and called him over to help.

“We followed the woman to a nearby house, and we found an unconscious man in a pick up truck. Another female was holding him halfway out of the truck. He was unconscious and not breathing. He was blue when we got to him,” says Josh.

Josh acted quickly to get the man out of the truck and assess the situation. Minutes later Northwood emergency crews arrived on scene. Josh says they thanked everyone from The District, and said the man had been revived.

“It makes it all worth it when you can help save somebody’s life or change the outcome of a situation.”

Theresa Pollick is part of the team at The District that nominated Josh after hearing what happened.

“It was amazing, but not surprising. Our water and sewer services are so important, life-sustaining, so for us to help in this extra way is truly not our of the ordinary. We have an incredible team of employees here,” she says.

How lucky we are to have Josh and so many other people just like that in our community.

