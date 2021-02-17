Men facing prostitution charges make court appearance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The two men facing prostitution made their first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Jakeb Hinson and Sean Turvey are also both charged with prostitution after a woman told Toledo Police she was being drugged and forced to have sex with other men in exchange for money.

Hinson had his bond set at $10,000 and ordered to have no contact with the victim. He will be back in court on Tuesday.

Turvey also had his bond set at $10,000, but no new court date was set. He also has multiple other drug-related charges as well.

