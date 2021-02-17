Advertisement

Men facing prostitution charges make court appearance

Sean Turvey, left, and Jakeb Hinson are facing prostitution charges after being arrested on...
Sean Turvey, left, and Jakeb Hinson are facing prostitution charges after being arrested on Saturday, Feb. 13.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The two men facing prostitution made their first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Jakeb Hinson and Sean Turvey are also both charged with prostitution after a woman told Toledo Police she was being drugged and forced to have sex with other men in exchange for money.

Hinson had his bond set at $10,000 and ordered to have no contact with the victim. He will be back in court on Tuesday.

Turvey also had his bond set at $10,000, but no new court date was set. He also has multiple other drug-related charges as well.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Toledo is reaching near-record snowfall amounts.
Storm drops near-record levels of snow on northwest Ohio
13abc First Warning Storm Tracker
Winter storm brings snow, wind to Northwest Ohio
Point Place shooting. Feb. 15, 2021.
One person dead after self-inflicted gunshot in Point Place
Man shoots woman, himself in Point Place
‘He had his demons’: Family speaks out after man shoots woman, himself

Latest News

Toledo names leader of new initiative to reduce gun violence
Toledo names leader of new initiative to reduce gun violence
If the weight of the snow is causing your roof to sag, you may want to brush it off by using an...
Snow buildup can damage your roof or clog vents
It's annual Fashion show that supports cancer patients will be virtual this year
The Victory Center celebrates 25 years of service
Nurse named Healthcare Worker of the Year
Nurse named Healthcare Worker of the Year
Mayor D. Michael Collins Memorial Blood Drive