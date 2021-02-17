Advertisement

Microsoft messaging app Teams crashes, some function returns

(Gray News) - Microsoft said Wednesday that it had rerouted services for Teams to help improve functions for the messaging app.

The company stated in a tweet around 4 p.m. ET that while message delivery had improved, they continued to work on access to live events and chat creation. An outage has affecting users ability to message each other and hold live events.

The Microsoft 365 Access official Twitter account said the issues were happening for people in North America and South America. The website Down Detector noted a sizable spike in reported problems starting around 10 a.m. ET.

They updated around 12:15 p.m. ET that a “potential networking issue” may be the source of the problem and are working to confirm and fix.

Many businesses increasingly rely on Teams and other messaging apps as employees work remotely during the ongoing pandemic.

Slack, another popular app, also experienced technical issues in early January.

