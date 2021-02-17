Mobile Meals resumes meal service after winter weather delay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mobile Meals of Toledo resumed meal deliveries in Toledo Wednesday, after pausing services due to the storm that swept through on Monday and Tuesday. It was just one more curveball in what has already been a particularly tough year for their clients, many of whom have had few social interactions in isolation over the past year.

“Thirty-two years ago, God took [my left arm] away, gave me the ability to remember jokes. That makes other people laugh or at least smile,” says Mobile Meals client Gerry Oster.

The volunteers who bring Oster her food also listen to her jokes. So Tuesday, Oster was happy to eat a shelf-stable meal provided by Mobile Meals if it meant the volunteers could stay off the slick roads.

“I got enough fat, I will never die. Never starve to death,” jokes Oster.

Many of Mobile Meals’ clients feel the same way.

“They’ll call us on days where it’s a little snowy and say, ‘Oh they don’t have to deliver to me today, honey. My driveway isn’t shoveled, I don’t want them coming here.’ They’re a very compassionate group of people,” says Mobile Meals of Toledo’s associate executive director Carolyn Fox.

That issue of shoveling is still a concern on Wednesday, as many of Mobile Meals’ clients can’t shovel their own driveways. So the group is reminding us that during a storm, it’s important to be neighborly.

“I think it makes us all think, what if it were our parents down the street? Somebody’s gotta help them, why can’t I help someone else?” says Oster.

