Perrysburg nurse receives Healthcare Worker of the Year award

Northwest Ohio woman honored by healthcare networking group Connextions for work with seniors.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An area nurse has gone above and beyond her call of duty, helping seniors feel at ease during these uncertain times and now she’s receiving an award for her efforts. On Wednesday morning, the healthcare networking group Connextions named DeAnn Broka its “Healthcare Worker of the Year.”

Broka is an activities assistant at The Manor at Perrysburg. On Wednesday, staff honored her in person and via Zoom so others could take part in the celebration safely.

“It means a lot,” says Broka. “I’ve been doing this for about 25 years now. 16 here, and -- it really matters to me. It’s important, and I love what I do.”

Connextions says the nurse is well-deserving of this award because of her effort to engage senior residents and help them feel calm during the COVID-19 pandemic.

