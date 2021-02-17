Advertisement

Police: 8 hurt in shooting near Philadelphia transit station

Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the...
Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say eight people have been wounded by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia.

Police said a 71-year-old man was listed in critical condition after he was hit once in the stomach and multiple times in the legs shortly before 3 p.m.

Seven others, ranging from 17 to 70, were listed as stable.

Police say one man was shot in the back, two other men were hit in the legs, a man and a woman were each struck in the thigh and a teen girl was grazed in the right arm.

An eighth person later came to a hospital with a graze wound.

Police reported two recovered firearms and one person in custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Toledo is reaching near-record snowfall amounts.
Storm drops near-record levels of snow on northwest Ohio
13abc First Warning Storm Tracker
Winter storm brings snow, wind to Northwest Ohio
Point Place shooting. Feb. 15, 2021.
One person dead after self-inflicted gunshot in Point Place
Man shoots woman, himself in Point Place
‘He had his demons’: Family speaks out after man shoots woman, himself

Latest News

Del Hall is going on a beer-only diet (plus water, black coffee, and herbal tea) for the third...
Man begins beer diet for Lent; raises money for local businesses
Man begins beer diet for Lent; raises money for local businesses
Toledo names leader of new initiative to reduce gun violence
Toledo names leader of new initiative to reduce gun violence
If the weight of the snow is causing your roof to sag, you may want to brush it off by using an...
Snow buildup can damage your roof or clog vents