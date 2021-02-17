Snow buildup can damage your roof or clog vents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A heavy blanket of snow across the area can weigh down your roof. If you have a buildup of ice and snow, experts suggest you use an extendable roof rake to safely scrape off your rooftop.

“You want to stay off the ladders in the snow. They’re pretty dangerous,” adds Joe Koehl, manager at Arnold’s Home Improvement.

Additionally, the owner of Toledo Duct Clean suggests you clear the snow away from your dryer vent and make sure the flapper is not frozen shut, especially if you have a gas dryer. That blocked vent could lead to a buildup of carbon monoxide.

The owner of Toledo Duct cleaning advises you to make sure your dryer duct is clear of snow and the flapper is not frozen shut. (Tony Geftos)

“This of year, what we find with these cold temperatures, if they haven’t been cleaned in a while, a lot of damp lint accumulates up in these flappers or dampers and they get frozen shut,” says Jay Yager, owner of Toledo Duct Clean. “So, while we’re cleaning this dryer vent itself, we’re going to come up inside of here and we’re going to clean these flappers out or dampers, whatever particular style you may have, and make sure it’s flowing properly.”

If you’re concerned about buildup of lint within your dryer duct, Toledo Duct Clean can come out and check the airflow using a gauge to determine whether you need the duct thoroughly cleared.

