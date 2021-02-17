Advertisement

Texas Game Wardens rescue cold stunned sea turtles

Texas Game Wardens pulled 141 cold stunned sea turtles from the frigid waters of the...
Texas Game Wardens pulled 141 cold stunned sea turtles from the frigid waters of the Brownsville Ship Channel and surrounding bays.(Source: Texas Game Wardens)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The freezing temperatures across the country aren’t just hard on the humans.

Texas game wardens have rescued 141 sea turtles stunned by the cold waters at the southern tip of the state.

The wardens pulled them from the frigid waters of the Brownsville Ship Channel and surrounding bays, according to their official Twitter account.

Cold stunned is when a sea turtle has become hypothermic due to severe cold weather.

“Like all reptiles, sea turtles are ectothermic (cold-blooded) and cannot regulate their body temperature. If water temperatures drop below approximately 50°F (10°C), sea turtles become lethargic and are unable to swim. They float up to the surface and become vulnerable to boat strikes or wash ashore and become stranded. If not rescued quickly, these defenseless animals often die of shock, predation, or trauma due to boat strike.”

National Park Service

Temperatures in southern Texas have plunged below freezing this week.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Toledo is reaching near-record snowfall amounts.
Storm drops near-record levels of snow on northwest Ohio
13abc First Warning Storm Tracker
Winter storm brings snow, wind to Northwest Ohio
Point Place shooting. Feb. 15, 2021.
One person dead after self-inflicted gunshot in Point Place
Man shoots woman, himself in Point Place
‘He had his demons’: Family speaks out after man shoots woman, himself

Latest News

Del Hall is going on a beer-only diet (plus water, black coffee, and herbal tea) for the third...
Man begins beer diet for Lent; raises money for local businesses
Man begins beer diet for Lent; raises money for local businesses
Toledo names leader of new initiative to reduce gun violence
Toledo names leader of new initiative to reduce gun violence
Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the...
Police: 8 hurt in shooting near Philadelphia transit station
If the weight of the snow is causing your roof to sag, you may want to brush it off by using an...
Snow buildup can damage your roof or clog vents