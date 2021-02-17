The Victory Center celebrates 25 years of service

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The Victory Center is celebrating its silver anniversary. For 25 years the non-profit organization has been supporting cancer patients and their families, even in a pandemic.

The Victory Center has been a life line for Mary Bobinski.

“I was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer, Glioblastoma, which is the worst type of cancer.”

At the age of 55, Mary was told she has 3 months to live.

“I was like NO....I got plans!””

That was three years ago. The wife and mother is still living and loving life.

“It’s the man upstairs and the power of prayer and I have a positive attitude and that’s part of The Victory Center.”

The Victory Center was founded in 1996 to support and educate cancer patients and those closest to them by providing programs and services aimed at meeting the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of those touched by cancer. Services are provided at no cost to patients, and all donations are fully tax deductible.

The Victory Center will host its annual fashion show virtually Thursday, February 25 at 7:00pm.

The event will be live streamed from Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.

Mary hopes the community will step up and support.

“You come in here feeling kind of down in the dumps, or alone in the world, you come out feeling phenomenal.”

Tickets to access the livestream are being offered for $20 each.

Those wishing to purchase a ticket can do so at: https://thevictorycenter.home.qtego.net/.

The latest in spring fashions will be modeled by 8 featured cancer survivor models from The Victory Center as well as supporters of TVC.

Eight local boutiques will be showcasing their fashions including: Atlas Bridal Shop, Blue by Atlas Bridal, Chico’s, J Jill, Ragazza, Shimmery Belle Boutique, Sophia Lustig, and V Collection.

The public is invited to bid on an array of silent auction items and purchase tickets for a chance to win an assortment of raffle prizes

For more information about The Victory Center’s support of cancer patients, please visit www.thevictorycenter.org or call 419-531-7600.

