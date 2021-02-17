Toledo faith leaders promote COVID vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-area religious leaders addressed questions about the COVID-19 vaccine alongside a panel of health experts Tuesday night. It was a virtual summit Tuesday night hosted by the VProject - a grassroots group trying to get at least 70% of Northwest Ohio vaccinated.

“I believe God is in the middle of this solution,” said VProject founder Sean Savage.

The faith leaders began by addressing concerns that the coronavirus vaccine isn’t ethical. They all agreed that the ethics of their own religions aren’t barriers to getting a shot.

“We have an obligation to take care of our own health, and when we have the opportunity, to take care and protect others from disease, the obligation is to do so,” said Stephen Rothschild, the executive director of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Greater Toledo.

Ahmad Deeb, Imam and Director of Religious Affairs from the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, said the coronavirus vaccine presents no ethical dilemmas for people of his religion.

“We should recognize that as people of faith, we should be encouraged to take that and not see the ethics of it as a barrier because they are 100% ethical,” he said.

Reverend Monsignor William J. Kubacki, from the Toledo Diocese, said the vaccine has the approval of the Pope. He said he received the Pfizer vaccine.

“The only side effect after receiving the first shot - I had a sore arm the following day,” Kubacki said. “It lasted, at most, 24 hours.”

The panel of health officials in attendance also took questions from faith leaders and people watching at home.

Even though the night’s goal was to get out reliable information about the vaccine, at the end of the day, it all comes down to its supply. Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robinson said at the current pace of the vaccine’s availability, it could take until May until everyone currently eligible can get vaccinated.

“We’re looking ahead with hope,” Robinson said. “We’re hearing good things from the federal government and our colleagues at the Ohio Department of Health. All of this, if it comes to fruition, could get us done sooner than that. There is a substantial demand and very limited supply right now.”

You can watch the entire Interfaith Summit by clicking here to go to the VProject’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.