Toledo Metroparks take on a massive snowstorm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a big snowstorm, it could take a while for us to clean out our complexes and driveways, but for the Toledo Metroparks it’s quite a different story.

“We had staff in as early as 3 AM yesterday to clean up what was one of the biggest snowstorms in our lifetimes, and have the parks open by the time the level 3 emergency was lifted by that afternoon,” said Scott Carpenter, who estimates that his crew was working over 12-hours to clear out every park.

“They’re still cleaning up,” he says. “It took all morning yesterday to get everything cleared. It’s an on-going battle to keep everything open. The first job is to get it open and then you go back and get it more perfect.”

The parks first prioritize the roads and trails, making sure at least one main trail is completely paved for runners, walkers, bicyclists, and wheelchair accessibility. And the snow doesn’t seem to scare anyone away.

“Even yesterday when we opened the park after the level 3 was lifted, immediately we had people eager to come in and dive into the snow,” says Nate Ramsey, Manager of Operations at Metroparks Toledo.

They purposely leave unpaved trails for runners who prefer to run on the snow.

With the pandemic, the park is seeing even more visitors than in prior years, with 2.3 Million visitors at Wildwood Metropark in 2020 alone. They expect the turnout to continue growing.

“The Metroparks are vital to our health and well-being and people need to be able to go there so we want to make them as accessible as quickly as we can after a snowstorm like this,” says Carpenter. “And it’s beautiful, so everyone wants to come, and we want to be ready for them!”

If you’re looking to brave the elements, the parks are open 365 days a year.

