Turning massive snowstorm into a money making opportunity

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All this white on the ground means green for some people who went to work as the snow came down. Some on a large scale, others with smaller operations.

There was no shortage of snow to be plowed or shoveled this week and the entrepreneurs of this community got to work.

Dominic Kline was on shoveling job number five when we found him. It’s a day off from school but a day full of work.

“It hurts my arms sometimes,” said Kline.

Pain aside, he’s digging in to make some money. Something he’s done now several times.

“I found a shovel on the side of the road and I decided in the winter to start trying to find some place to shovel so I could make some money and help people out,” said Kline.

Justyce Luna and the Bomyea’s Lawn and Snow Removal crews stuck to the truck to remove snow from a shopping center parking lot on Monroe Street. They weren’t sure if we’d get the big storm but we got one for the record books.

“Oh yeah, always feels good making money,” said Luna.

Same plan for Randy Burns and his team that’s been out since Monday night.

“It’s a little bit too busy,” said Burns.

There has been plenty of work to do as Burns and his team take care of several large lots throughout the area.

“It’s too much. I don’t know how much we got but there’s about a foot in the parking lots,” said Burns.

Tyasia Allen did some of her finest work on the sidewalk in front of her home in Toledo and found the fun in it.

“It’s like a little family bonding,” said Allen.

But did it earn her some cash from mom?

“I’ll give her about 10 dollars. Just a little fun we’re having,” said Latoya Crittenden, Allen’s mother.

Alas it wasn’t all about the money. Davonta McQuin did it for free, burrowing through the snow blanket for one very simple reason.

“Because I thought it was fun. I just wanted to shovel,” said McQuin.

