Advertisement

2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital...
A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas police chief says two officers have been shot and wounded while responding to a shooting call.

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police spokesman Carlos Almeida says SWAT officers were responding to the scene.

Almeida says he has no further details, noting that it is still an active scene.

Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia sent a tweet asking for prayers for the two officers. He says the search for the suspect is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Man shoots woman, himself in Point Place
‘He had his demons’: Family speaks out after man shoots woman, himself
A parking lot at Quail Ridge Apartments in Maumee
Some renters in Toledo forced to dig themselves out from snow storm
Governor DeWine
Bill to limit DeWine’s health orders passes in Ohio Senate
Toledo is reaching near-record snowfall amounts.
Storm drops near-record levels of snow on northwest Ohio

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, William Samuels delivers caskets to the...
US life expectancy drops a year in pandemic, most since WWII
FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to then-President Donald Trump, speaks during a...
Ivanka Trump tells Rubio she won’t run for his Senate seat
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
Cruz confirms flight to Mexico after storm slammed Texas
Advocates push for hyperbaric oxygen therapy access for wounded warriors