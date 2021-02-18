Advertisement

Boil advisory listed for Fayette

Boil Advisory Graphic
Boil Advisory Graphic(Source: Associated Press)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect for all Fayette water customers until 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The advisory is due to a water main break on N. Fayette St. between Main and Spring streets. It’s due to a loss of pressure. According to a press release, there is no evidence at this time the water system has been contaminated.

North Fayette St. between Main Street and Spring Street will remain closed until February 25.

