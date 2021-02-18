Advertisement

CDC: Flu activity at lowest since 2005

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flu activity is at its lowest in years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the first week of February, just four people tested positive for flu.

The CDC says only 189 tests submitted to its surveillance program have come back positive this season.

It hasn’t been this low since they started collecting data in 2005, the agency said.

The CDC says it’s possible coronavirus mitigation efforts have kept the virus at bay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Man shoots woman, himself in Point Place
‘He had his demons’: Family speaks out after man shoots woman, himself
A parking lot at Quail Ridge Apartments in Maumee
Some renters in Toledo forced to dig themselves out from snow storm
Governor DeWine
Bill to limit DeWine’s health orders passes in Ohio Senate
Toledo is reaching near-record snowfall amounts.
Storm drops near-record levels of snow on northwest Ohio

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, William Samuels delivers caskets to the...
US life expectancy drops a year in pandemic, most since WWII
FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to then-President Donald Trump, speaks during a...
Ivanka Trump tells Rubio she won’t run for his Senate seat
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
Cruz confirms flight to Mexico after storm slammed Texas
Advocates push for hyperbaric oxygen therapy access for wounded warriors