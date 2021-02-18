Crews still working to clear Toledo’s residential streets following historic snowstorm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been about 48 hours since the bulk of Monday’s snowstorm blasted Northwest Ohio. Crews are still working around the clock to clear the streets.

“We will keep working until we have every street in Toledo clear,” said Toledo Director of Public Service Paul Rasmusson.

He said crews plowed about 60% of the city’s streets as of Wednesday afternoon. 24 hours prior, the figure was 40%, according to Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

“We’ve been on 12-hour shifts in our Streets, Bridges, and Harbor Division for 15-straight days now,” Rasmusson said. Crews have been on the roads virtually the entire month of February.

But the last few days were different.

14.5 inches of snow hit Toledo during the storm, the third-largest storm in the city’s recorded history. The city is approaching the clean-up efforts with an all-hands-on-deck approach, according to Rasmusson, enlisting the help of other agencies including the parks, transportation, forestry, sewer and water departments.

“After an almost historic snowfall amount, we’re making our way through it,” Rasmusson said. “We just ask for your patience. We have to start somewhere and we have to finish somewhere.”

The city is contracting out much of the work on residential streets. Those contractors, he said, are limited in the amount of time they can work. Rasmusson said the hope is to have nearly all of them plowed by midnight Wednesday.

The focus for crews in the hours immediately following the storm was on the main roads. Rasmusson said it was hard to keep up with the aggressive snowfall that pushed Lucas County to a level three snow emergency.

The temperature hasn’t helped the task of clearing the city’s 131 residential routes either.

“We’ve had no thawing events,” Rasmusson said. “No thawing opportunities whatsoever.”

City engineers map out what routes the plow trucks need to take and then mark those off once they’re complete, Rasmusson said. If you’re unhappy with how your road was treated or have a complaint, call the Engage Toledo hotline at 419-936-2020.

“We’re getting there. We just ask for your patience,” Rasmusson said.

