Employee has purse stolen from Circle K office area

An employee's purse was taken from an office area at the Circle K on Haverhill by someone on Sunday, Feb. 14.(Toledo Police)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a pair of suspects who took an employee’s purse from an office at a Circle K gas station Sunday afternoon.

The victim flagged down a passing patrol car on Haverhill around 5 p.m. Sunday. She told police her purse had been left in the office area, but when she returned, it was gone. The purse contained necessary medication along with identification and other important cards.

Security footage captured images of the two suspects and their vehicle.

If anyone has information on the crime or who the suspects are, contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

