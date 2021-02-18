Advertisement

Experts: Gulf freeze may boost gas prices, but only briefly

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A deep freeze in the Gulf state region and beyond that killed dozens of people, left millions without power and jeopardized drinking water systems also forced as many as 11 refineries offline.

The resulting capacity cuts could drive gas prices up by about 10 to 20 cents per gallon, said Patrick DeHaan, petroleum analyst at the travel app GasBuddy.

The national average for a gallon of gas is currently between $2.54 and $2.57, meaning prices could rise to around $2.75 per gallon fairly quickly.

Fortunately, it shouldn’t last long, assuming refineries are running at full strength when the weather normalizes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Man shoots woman, himself in Point Place
‘He had his demons’: Family speaks out after man shoots woman, himself
A parking lot at Quail Ridge Apartments in Maumee
Some renters in Toledo forced to dig themselves out from snow storm
Former charity CEO Linda Greene was indicted on two third-degree felonies on Thursday, Feb. 18.
CEO of local charity indicted on felony charges
Steven Finch faces 30 charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, and rape.
Wood Co. man facing more than 300 years in prison for alleged sexual abuse of wife

Latest News

No campus café this year, but students are adding seasoning to their cooking skills
With a pandemic on the menu, Whitmer Culinary students find a way to cook up dishes
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
‘Obviously a mistake’: Cruz returns from Cancun after uproar
FILE - Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Robinhood CEO defends actions in GameStop saga at hearing
Toledo Public School students return to class on Monday.
TPS students return to class next week
Ford has lost track of some older Takata air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel, so it’s...
Ford loses track of dangerous air bags, forcing 2 recalls