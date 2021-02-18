Advertisement

February 18th Weather Forecast

More Snow Today
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Snow is likely today with 1-3″ of accumulation. Highs will be in the middle 20s. A few lake-effect snow showers could give us a dusting of snow on Friday afternoon with highs in the middle 20s. Saturday will bring more sunshine with a high in the upper teens. Temperatures will warm up to around freezing Sunday and Monday. Another 1-3″ of snow is possible Sunday night. The thaw begins next week with highs reaching the mid to possibly upper 30s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Man shoots woman, himself in Point Place
‘He had his demons’: Family speaks out after man shoots woman, himself
A parking lot at Quail Ridge Apartments in Maumee
Some renters in Toledo forced to dig themselves out from snow storm
Toledo is reaching near-record snowfall amounts.
Storm drops near-record levels of snow on northwest Ohio
Governor DeWine
Bill to limit DeWine’s health orders passes in Ohio Senate

Latest News

February 18th Weather Forecast
February 18th Weather Forecast
2/17/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/17/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/17/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/17/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
2/17/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/17/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast