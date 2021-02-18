February 18th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Snow is likely today with 1-3″ of accumulation. Highs will be in the middle 20s. A few lake-effect snow showers could give us a dusting of snow on Friday afternoon with highs in the middle 20s. Saturday will bring more sunshine with a high in the upper teens. Temperatures will warm up to around freezing Sunday and Monday. Another 1-3″ of snow is possible Sunday night. The thaw begins next week with highs reaching the mid to possibly upper 30s.

