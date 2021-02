SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - No one was home when a fire broke out in a garage Wednesday night in Sylvania Township.

The call came in around 9:34 p.m. for a home in the 6100 block of White Eagle West.

The fire was contained to the garage, which is a total loss. There was some smoke damage to the home.

