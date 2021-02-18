Advertisement

Former CEO of local charity indicted on two felony charges

Former charity CEO Linda Greene was indicted on two third-degree felonies on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Former charity CEO Linda Greene was indicted on two third-degree felonies on Thursday, Feb. 18.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former CEO of a local charity was indicted on two charges in a Wood County court on Thursday, stemming from allegations she stole money that was donated to help tutor children.

Linda Greene was indicted on telecommunications fraud and tampering with records, both third-degree felonies. A charge of theft was dropped. She has been ordered to appear for a March 5 arraignment hearing.

Greene was the CEO of Impact with Hope, out of Waterville. In February 2019, Wood County prosecuting attorney Paul Dobson said individuals had come forward who donated money to the organization for “certain purposes of the children” and then found out that money was not used for those purposes.

“We’re talking about several thousand dollars,” Dobson said in Feb. 2019. I don’t want to get into the exact amount, but there were people that were donating substantial amounts of money.”

The indictment indicates Greene allegedly took $37,500 of donations. If convicted of all counts, she could receive a maximum of 17 to 21 years in prison.

She had originally been charged with a fifth-degree felony of theft, but that charge was dropped in 2019 when authorities determined a much larger criminal case existed.

