TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-Lucas County Health officials are asking for patience when it comes to receiving the vaccine. During their update Thursday, health officials said that they are working as diligently as they can to make sure appointments are being filled.

Of those eligible to get vaccinated across the county, 53,915 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s about 13%. TLCHD adds that 23,667 people are fully vaccinated.

Health commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says the current supply of the vaccine is not quite meeting demand.

High demand for COVID-19 vaccine in Lucas County (WTVG)

“If you look at the green line {image above}, you can see that we’re quite a ways off from actually being able to vaccinate that group,” said Zgodzinski. “The blue bars are really the number of vaccines we’re able to give every week. So you can see that we’re still limited in the amount of vaccine we have to be able to provide to that 1b group. So the message is to please be patient. It really is important. We’re getting the vaccine in, and we’re getting it out as fast as we possibly can.”

Appointment dates for the week of February 21 are now on the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s website. In an effort to make scheduling those appointments easier, the health department has added a “Schedule Appointment” button at the very top of its website, in hopes of simplifying the sign-up process.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.