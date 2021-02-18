Advertisement

High demand for COVID-19 vaccine in Lucas County

Health department asking community to be patient as more vaccines come in.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-Lucas County Health officials are asking for patience when it comes to receiving the vaccine. During their update Thursday, health officials said that they are working as diligently as they can to make sure appointments are being filled.

Of those eligible to get vaccinated across the county, 53,915 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s about 13%. TLCHD adds that 23,667 people are fully vaccinated.

Health commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says the current supply of the vaccine is not quite meeting demand.

High demand for COVID-19 vaccine in Lucas County
High demand for COVID-19 vaccine in Lucas County(WTVG)

“If you look at the green line {image above}, you can see that we’re quite a ways off from actually being able to vaccinate that group,” said Zgodzinski. “The blue bars are really the number of vaccines we’re able to give every week. So you can see that we’re still limited in the amount of vaccine we have to be able to provide to that 1b group. So the message is to please be patient. It really is important. We’re getting the vaccine in, and we’re getting it out as fast as we possibly can.”

Appointment dates for the week of February 21 are now on the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s website. In an effort to make scheduling those appointments easier, the health department has added a “Schedule Appointment” button at the very top of its website, in hopes of simplifying the sign-up process.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Man shoots woman, himself in Point Place
‘He had his demons’: Family speaks out after man shoots woman, himself
A parking lot at Quail Ridge Apartments in Maumee
Some renters in Toledo forced to dig themselves out from snow storm
Former charity CEO Linda Greene was indicted on two third-degree felonies on Thursday, Feb. 18.
CEO of local charity indicted on felony charges
Steven Finch faces 30 charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, and rape.
Wood Co. man facing more than 300 years in prison for alleged sexual abuse of wife

Latest News

No campus café this year, but students are adding seasoning to their cooking skills
With a pandemic on the menu, Whitmer Culinary students find a way to cook up dishes
Toledo Public School students return to class on Monday.
TPS students return to class next week
The CDC said Wednesday that “fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be...
Life expectancy for Americans takes alarming drop due to the pandemic
Coronavirus vaccines
Wood County teachers/school staff prepare for COVID vaccine
Restaurant Week Toledo runs March 1 - 7, 2021
Restaurant Week Toledo benefits youth leadership programs