Increased interest in child welfare following shooting of three children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local child advocacy organization is experiencing an uptick in referrals after a shooting left two young children dead and a third fighting for his life.

The Family & Child Abuse Prevention Center (FCAPC) has received so many calls lately that the CEO is speaking out about how people can help children. Dr. Christie Jenkins, CEO of FCAPC says people have been deeply affected by the tragedy of what happened to the Phillips children.

She says the center has received a lot of calls from people asking how it could have been prevented. They’re also wondering how they can prevent other children from experiencing violence in the future.

“We’ve had a huge influx of referrals for domestic violent programming. So we have our ladies coming in, for domestic violence survivor to thriver program. We have men coming in for our batterer intervention program. And we have kids coming in for our children who witness violence program,” says Dr. Jenkins.

Jenkins says one of the best things we can do to prevent violence is to all if we suspect something is wrong.

She says the common reasons people call children’s services is if there is a lot of fighting in the home, a child has bruises, or if a child isn’t seen for a long period of time.

According to Jenkins, people often don’t call children’s services because they’re afraid of what might happen if they’re wrong, but she says that shouldn’t deter reporters. Getting a family help before abuse happens is the best way to prevent future violence.

“Maybe abuse is not happening in the household, There’s something else going on. So maybe somebody needs some help with mental health or needs some help with finances or housing, so it’s usually a symptom of a different problem, and they’re still able to get that help so even in a roundabout way, they’re still able to prevent domestic violence from happening,” says Jenkins.

To report suspected child abuse, you can use the following numbers:

Lucas County: (419) 213-CARE (2273)

Wood County: 419-354-9669

Statewide Ohio hotline: 855 O-H-CHILD

Lenawee County, MI: (855) 444-3911

