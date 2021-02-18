Life expectancy for Americans takes alarming drop due to the pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Another heartbreaking number connected to the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting an alarming drop in life expectancy for Americans. According to the CDC, as COVID-19 spread during the first half of last year, life expectancy dropped a full year.

Minority communities are suffering the most. Latinos losing nearly two years in life expectancy, Black Americans losing almost three. According to experts at the CDC, you would have to go back to World War II to find a decline like this.

Dr. Tim Jordan is a Professor of Public Health in the School of Population Health at The University of Toledo.

“I was not surprised by the numbers. Whenever you have younger people dying like we do with the pandemic, it pulls the average down. The CDC used provisional data, so the numbers are not solid just yet. My guess is that they may even be underestimated. A lot of it is of course directly connected to the virus, but there are also indirect things like social isolation, the inability to get to health care appointments and a lack of access to mental health care. By the end of the year, COVID will probably be the third leading cause of death behind heart disease and cancer. That is remarkable considering we first started really learning about the virus just over a year ago.”

Life expectancy is how long a baby born today can expect to live, on average. In the first half of 2020, that number was 77.8 Years for Americans overall. That is down one year when compared to 2019.

