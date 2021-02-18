Michigan competitive cheerleaders must wear masks during competitions

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan high school athletes involved in basketball, ice hockey and competitive cheerleading are required to wear masks at all times, even during games and meets.

The Michigan Department of Health announced earlier this month that contact sports could resume the week of February 8.

“I only get four years of high school, and now it’s like this year has been taken away almost,” said Jaren Schmidt, a junior at Monroe High School and member of the varsity competitive cheer team.

A spokesperson for the Michigan High School Athletic Association said it was being discussed that some contact sports would be allowed to compete without masks if athletes took a rapid COVID-19 test with negative results.

“We found out about it and everyone was excited. Everyone was more than willing to take the test,” said Ashleigh Rippee, head coach for Monroe High’s varsity competitive cheer team.

Rippee said about two days before their first competition she found out masks were required for competitive cheerleading at all times, even during round one and two.

“The rounds are already strenuous and very active,” said Rippee. “Adding the mask is just another obstacle for them.”

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, some contact sports including wrestling and water polo are allowed to compete without masks due to the choking hazards, if athletes take a negative COVID-19 test.

Wrestlers can compete without wearing masks, but masks are required at all other times outside of actual matches.

“I just think if it’s OK for one group of children, I don’t understand why it’s not OK for both,” Rippee said. “It’s a little bit confusing for me. Nothing against the wrestlers, I think they should be wrestling without masks if that’s their choice. I know wrestling is very strenuous just like us, and I just want to be able to do it, too.”

Schmidt said she is willing to take the precautions needed if it means she can keep playing the sport she loves.

“At times, it does get hard to breathe because we’re moving jumping around, and everything,” said Schmidt. “It’s hard at times, but you got to do, what you got to do.”

Students who have disabilities or medical situations that prevent them from wearing masks during competition have to get documentation from a medical provider. They also have to complete a negative COVID-19 antigen test within 24 hours or a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours, according to MHSAA.

MHSAA Officials in winter sports must also wear masks at all times, unless issued a medical exception.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.